Simpson’s homer leads Grand Junction to 2-1 win over Rocky Mountain

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Colin Simpson hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Grand Junction Rockies a 2-1 win over the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Tuesday.

In the bottom of the first, Grand Junction grabbed the lead on a pickoff attempt that scored Turner Brown. Rocky Mountain answered in the fourth inning when Nick Kahle hit a solo home run.

Grand Junction left-hander Helcris Olivarez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cam Robinson (0-3) took the tough loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing two runs and four hits over six innings.

For the Vibes, Kahle homered and singled.