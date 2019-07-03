Sports
Kristen Dowling hired as women’s hoops coach at Pepperdine
Kristen Dowling has been hired as women's basketball coach at Pepperdine, returning for her third stint at the school.
Dowling spent the last seven years coaching Division III Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, where she had a record of 147-46, including six straight 20-win seasons and four appearances in the NCAA Tournament from 2014-17.
She was a graduate assistant and academic adviser at Pepperdine from 2006-08. She returned as an assistant coach from 2010-12. She earned a master's degree at the school in 2007.
Dowling takes over from former WNBA player Delisha Milton-Jones, who left last month to become an assistant at Syracuse. The Waves were 22-12 last season and reached the round of 16 in the Women's NIT.
