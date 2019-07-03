Dalbec leads Portland over Trenton 9-2

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Trenton Thunder 9-2 on Wednesday. With the victory, the Sea Dogs swept the four-game series.

Up 2-0 in the third, Portland extended its lead when Dalbec hit a two-run home run.

Trenton answered in the next half-inning when Mandy Alvarez hit a two-run home run to cut the deficit to two.

The Sea Dogs later scored five runs in the fifth to put the game away.

Portland right-hander Denyi Reyes (3-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Garrett Whitlock (3-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and eight hits over five innings.

Alvarez homered and doubled, driving in two runs for the Thunder.

Despite the loss, Trenton is 11-5 against Portland this season.