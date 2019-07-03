McLarty helps to shut out Connecticut, Aberdeen wins 4-0

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Griffin McLarty and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Aberdeen IronBirds defeated the Connecticut Tigers 4-0 on Wednesday.

McLarty (1-0) went two scoreless innings, striking out three to get the win. Wes Noble (0-1) went three innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the New York-Penn League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Aberdeen went up 2-0 in the third after Toby Welk hit an RBI single, bringing home Zach Watson.

The IronBirds later tacked on a run in both the fourth and sixth innings. In the fourth, Irving Ortega scored on a pickoff error, while Ian Evans hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Watson homered and doubled, scoring two runs in the win.

The Tigers were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, while the IronBirds' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.