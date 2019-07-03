Mella’s double leads Louisville to 7-6 win over Indianapolis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Keury Mella hit a three-run double in the second inning, leading the Louisville Bats to a 7-6 win over the Indianapolis Indians on Wednesday.

The double by Mella scored Narciso Crook, Nick Longhi, and Juan Graterol to give the Bats a 5-3 lead.

The Bats later tacked on a run in both the third and fifth innings. Aristides Aquino scored on a single in the third before coming home on an error in the fifth.

Indianapolis saw its comeback attempt come up short after Darnell Sweeney hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to cut the Louisville lead to 7-6.

Starter Mella (5-8) got the win while Yefry Ramirez (1-4) took the loss in relief in the International League game.

Trayvon Robinson tripled, doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Indians.