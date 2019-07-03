Sheets, Madrigal lead the way for Birmingham

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets homered and singled, driving home two runs as the Birmingham Barons beat the Tennessee Smokies 3-2 on Wednesday.

Nick Madrigal doubled and singled twice for Birmingham.

Tennessee tied the game 2-2 in the fourth after Vimael Machin hit a two-run double.

The Barons took the lead in the seventh inning when Laz Rivera hit an RBI single, bringing home Luis Gonzalez.

Luis Martinez (4-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Tennessee starter Thomas Hatch (4-9) took the loss in the Southern League game.