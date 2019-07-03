Duvall’s homer leads Gwinnett to 8-2 win over Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to an 8-2 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday.

The home run by Duvall scored Andres Blanco and Travis Demeritte to give the Stripers a 4-0 lead.

The Tides cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Engelb Vielma hit an RBI single and Ademar Rifaela scored on a forceout.

Gwinnett starter Kyle Wright (6-4) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Chandler Shepherd (0-7) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and four hits over five innings.

For the Tides, Rifaela singled three times.

Gwinnett improved to 9-4 against Norfolk this season.