Wilson’s homer leads Myrtle Beach to 4-2 win over Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- D.J. Wilson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 4-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday. The Pelicans swept the three-game series with the win.

The home run by Wilson, part of a three-run inning, gave the Pelicans a 3-2 lead before Tyler Durna hit an RBI single later in the inning.

After Myrtle Beach scored one run in the fourth inning, Carolina went up 2-1 after Tristen Lutz hit an RBI single in the sixth inning and Mario Feliciano hit an RBI double in the eighth.

Erling Moreno (5-5) got the win in relief while Matt Hardy (7-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Feliciano doubled and singled twice for the Mudcats.