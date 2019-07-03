Sports
Brujan leads Montgomery over Jackson 4-2
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Vidal Brujan had four hits as the Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Jackson Generals 4-2 on Wednesday.
Jackson cut the deficit to 2-1 in the first after Daulton Varsho hit an RBI double, bringing home Ben DeLuzio.
The Biscuits extended their lead in the seventh inning when Miles Mastrobuoni scored on a passed ball.
The Biscuits tacked on another run in the ninth when Brujan hit an RBI single, scoring Robbie Tenerowicz.
Jackson saw its comeback attempt come up short after Ryan Grotjohn drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Ramon Hernandez in the ninth inning to cut the Montgomery lead to 4-2.
Montgomery left-hander Kenny Rosenberg (7-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Joel Payamps (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and eight hits over seven innings.
Despite the loss, Jackson is 6-3 against Montgomery this season.
