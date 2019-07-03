Cluff hits walk-off single in 11th, Hagerstown beats Greensboro 3-2

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Jackson Cluff hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Greensboro Grasshoppers 3-2 on Wednesday.

Cole Daily scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Cody Wilson and then went to third on an out.

The Grasshoppers tied the game 2-2 in the top of the ninth when Jack Herman hit an RBI single, bringing home Mason Martin.

Hagerstown starter Tomas Alastre allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He also struck out eight and walked one. Christian Vann (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while John O'Reilly (0-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Michael Gretler homered and singled for the Grasshoppers.