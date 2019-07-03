Rortvedt’s single leads Pensacola to 14-13 win over Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Ben Rortvedt hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 14-13 win over the Mississippi Braves on Wednesday. The Blue Wahoos swept the four-game series with the win.

Travis Blankenhorn scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, stole second and then went to third on a single by Rortvedt.

Sam Clay (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jeremy Walker (1-6) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Ryan Casteel hit three home runs and drove in five runs for Mississippi. The Braves also hit a season-high five home runs.