Newsome, Raleigh lead Modesto to 2-0 win over San Jose
MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Cal Raleigh homered and had two hits, and Ljay Newsome allowed just five hits over six innings as the Modesto Nuts topped the San Jose Giants 2-0 on Wednesday.
Newsome struck out four and walked one.
Modesto scored its runs when Matt Sanders hit an RBI single in the seventh inning and Raleigh hit a solo home run in the eighth.
Raymond Kerr (2-4) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while San Jose starter Sean Hjelle (2-4) took the loss in the California League game.
The Giants were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the Nuts' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.
