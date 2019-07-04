DSL White Sox beats DSL D-backs1 6-2

, (AP) -- Jhoneiker Betancourt scored on an error and Luis Pineda scored on a passed ball in the third inning, leading the DSL White Sox to a 6-2 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Thursday.

The play gave the DSL White Sox a 2-1 lead.

The DSL White Sox later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Matthew Mercedes hit a two-run double, while Anthony Espinoza hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Johnabiell Laureano doubled twice and singled for DSL White Sox.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Carlos Mola (3-1) got the win in relief while DSL D-backs1 starter Yoscar Pimentel (0-4) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL D-backs1, Asdrubal Martinez doubled and singled twice.