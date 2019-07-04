Winckowski, Young lift Dunedin over Lakeland 10-1

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Chavez Young had three hits and scored three runs, and Josh Winckowski threw seven scoreless innings as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Lakeland Flying Tigers 10-1 on Thursday.

Winckowski (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit.

Dunedin broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Young scored on a sacrifice and Nick Podkul hit a two-run single.

The Blue Jays punctuated the blowout with three runs in the sixth and four in the eighth. In the sixth, Kevin Vicuna drove in two runs and Young drove in one, while Cullen Large hit a two-run double in the eighth.

Tom de Blok (0-7) went five innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out four and walked three.

Dunedin improved to 5-2 against Lakeland this season.