Fregia scores on forceout in 10th, Aberdeen beats Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) -- Clay Fisher scored on a forceout in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 6-2 win over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Thursday.

The forceout came after Trey Truitt scored on a wild pitch to give the IronBirds the lead earlier in the inning. Aberdeen later added two more runs when Andrew Fregia scored on a wild pitch and Zach Watson scored on an error.

The Cyclones tied the game 2-2 in the eighth when Joe Genord hit a two-run double.

Malachi Emond (1-0) got the win in relief while Brian Metoyer (1-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the Cyclones, Branden Fryman singled twice, also stealing a base.

Despite the loss, Brooklyn is 4-2 against Aberdeen this season.