Sims, Colon fuel 7-0 Louisville win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Christian Colon hit a three-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, and Lucas Sims struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Louisville Bats beat the Columbus Clippers 7-0 on Thursday.

Sims (5-0) allowed one hit while walking two to pick up the win.

In the top of the first, Louisville took the lead on a double by Colon that scored Narciso Crook. The Bats then added five runs in the second and a run in the seventh. In the second, Colon hit a three-run home run and Brian O'Grady hit a solo home run, while Nick Longhi hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Mitch Talbot (2-1) went five innings, allowing six runs and eight hits in the International League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Clippers were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Bats' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.