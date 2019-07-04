Henson’s homer leads Pulaski to 7-5 win over Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Spencer Henson hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Pulaski Yankees to a 7-5 win over the Burlington Royals on Thursday.

The home run by Henson scored Ryder Green to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead.

Burlington answered in the bottom of the frame when John Rave hit a two-run home run to tie the game.

The Yankees took the lead for good in the ninth when Borinquen Mendez scored on a passed ball.

Tyler Johnson (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Alex Smith (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Pulaski took advantage of some erratic Burlington pitching, drawing a season-high seven walks in its victory.