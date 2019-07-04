Cronenworth’s single leads Durham to 5-3 win over Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Jake Cronenworth hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 5-3 win over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday.

The single by Cronenworth, part of a two-run inning, gave the Bulls a 4-3 lead before Joe McCarthy hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Nathan Lukes hit an RBI double, scoring Emilio Bonifacio in the second inning to give the Bulls a 1-0 lead. The Stripers came back to take the lead in the third inning when Rafael Ortega hit a two-run double and then scored on a double by Jonathan Morales.

Durham tied the game 3-3 in the fourth when Cronenworth hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Bonifacio.

Aaron Slegers (3-4) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Wes Parsons (2-2) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Stripers, Pedro Florimon doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.