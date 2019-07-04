Jackson hits two homers as Orem beats Grand Junction 8-4

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Jeremiah Jackson hit a pair of homers, leading the Orem Owlz to an 8-4 win over the Grand Junction Rockies on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Owlz.

Caleb Scires and Will Wilson also homered for the Owlz.

The home runs by Jackson, both solo shots, came in the third and fifth innings off Anderson Amarista.

Zac Kristofak (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Grand Junction starter Amarista (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

For the Rockies, Julio Carreras homered, doubled and singled, driving home two runs.