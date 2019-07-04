Redmond’s single leads Johnson City to 14-3 win over Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) -- Chandler Redmond hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 14-3 win over the Bluefield Blue Jays on Thursday.

The single by Redmond capped a four-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 5-3 lead after Diomedes Del Rio scored on a balk and Brandon Purcell scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

The Cardinals punctuated the blowout with three runs in the eighth and six in the ninth. In the eighth, Jhon Torres hit a solo home run, while Torres hit a two-run home run in the ninth.

John Witkowski (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Gaudy Ramirez (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Johnson City hit a season-high five doubles in its victory.

For the Blue Jays, Miguel Hiraldo doubled and singled, also stealing a base.