Abbott’s double leads Great Falls to 6-3 win over Billings

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Sam Abbott hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Great Falls Voyagers to a 6-3 win over the Billings Mustangs on Thursday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Voyagers and a four-game winning streak for the Mustangs.

The double by Abbott, part of a four-run inning, gave the Voyagers a 4-2 lead before Anderson Comas hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Billings cut into the lead on a solo home run by Leonardo Seminati.

Brayan Herrera (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Billings starter Justin McGregor (0-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Seminati homered and doubled for the Mustangs.