Rizzo, Scheiner lift Modesto over Stockton 9-0

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- Joe Rizzo and Jake Scheiner each hit a pair of the Modesto Nuts' season-high six home runs in a 9-0 win over the Stockton Ports on Thursday.

Modesto had a big four-run third inning in the blowout victory. Cal Raleigh, Ariel Sandoval, and Rizzo each hit solo home runs en route to the five-run lead.

Modesto starter Logan Gilbert (5-2) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Mitchell Jordan (6-5) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over five innings.

The Ports were held off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season, while the Nuts' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.