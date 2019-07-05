Astros take on Angels, look to build on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Angels (44-44, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (55-32, first in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (1-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Astros: Justin Verlander (10-3, 2.86 ERA, .80 WHIP, 147 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Astros are 24-6 against the rest of their division. The Houston pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.84, Justin Verlander paces the staff with a mark of 2.93.

The Angels are 17-25 in division play. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .332, led by Mike Trout with a mark of .440. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 23 home runs and has 55 RBIs. Yuli Gurriel is 14-for-38 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Trout leads the Angels with 44 extra base hits and has 62 RBIs. Shohei Ohtani has 16 hits and is batting .485 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .286 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored by five runs

Angels: 6-4, .267 batting average, 4.05 ERA

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 60-day IL (achilles), Brad Peacock: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Harvey: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: day-to-day (quad), Brian Goodwin: 10-day IL (wrist), Albert Pujols: day-to-day (undisclosed), Tommy La Stella: 10-day IL (tibia), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kevan Smith: 10-day IL (hand).