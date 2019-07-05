Senzatela expected to start for the Rockies against Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (44-42, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (43-45, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (7-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (9-3, 2.90 ERA, .93 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

The Diamondbacks are 16-29 against the rest of their division. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .355.

The Rockies have gone 20-18 against division opponents. Colorado leads the National League in hitting with a .270 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the club with an average of .339. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 43 extra base hits and is batting .312. Eduardo Escobar has 15 hits and is batting .417 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 20 home runs and has 57 RBIs. David Dahl is 12-for-40 with three doubles, five home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 5-5, .255 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Rockies: 4-6, .274 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: day-to-day (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).