Armenta hits grand slam, leads Princeton over Danville

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) -- Angelo Armenta and Brett Wisely connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 5-4 win over the Danville Braves on Friday.

Armenta hit a grand slam before Wisely hit a solo shot that gave the Rays a 5-2 lead.

Following the big inning, the Braves cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Connor Blair hit a two-run single.

Angel Felipe (2-1) got the win in relief while Danville starter Peyton Williams (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.