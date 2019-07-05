Prato’s single leads Elizabethton to 7-1 win over Kingsport

ELIZABETHON, Tenn. (AP) -- Anthony Prato hit a run-scoring single in the third inning, leading the Elizabethton Twins to a 7-1 win over the Kingsport Mets on Friday.

The single by Prato, part of a three-run inning, gave the Twins a 1-0 lead before Seth Gray hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

After Elizabethton added a run in the sixth when Max Smith hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Albee Weiss, the Mets cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Kennie Taylor scored on an error.

Denny Bentley (2-0) got the win in relief while Kingsport starter Junior Santos (0-3) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.