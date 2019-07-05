Peters leads Okla. City to 4-3 win over Round Rock

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- DJ Peters hit a two-run homer in the first inning, leading the Oklahoma City Dodgers to a 4-3 win over the Round Rock Express in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The home run by Peters scored Connor Joe to give the Dodgers a 2-1 lead.

The Express tied the game in the third inning when Derek Fisher scored on an error.

The Dodgers took the lead for good in the fourth when Jake Peter hit an RBI double, bringing home Peters.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Round Rock saw its comeback attempt come up short after Kyle Tucker hit an RBI single, scoring Taylor Jones in the sixth inning to cut the Okla. City lead to 4-3.

Okla. City starter J.D. Martin (2-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carson LaRue (0-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and five hits over six innings.

The Dodgers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 1-0.