Jaquez, Fermin lift Lexington over West Virginia in an 11-7 slugfest

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Rubendy Jaquez homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple as the Lexington Legends defeated the West Virginia Power 11-7 on Friday.

Freddy Fermin homered and doubled with three runs for Lexington.

With the game tied 2-2, the Legends took the lead for good with six runs in the fifth inning. The Legends sent 10 men to the plate as Reed Rohlman and Jackson Lueck hit two-run doubles en route to the six-run lead.

The Legends later added a run in the sixth and two in the eighth. In the sixth, Fermin hit a solo home run, while Nathan Eaton and Rohlman both drove in a run in the eighth.

Lexington left-hander Evan Steele (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ryne Inman (7-6) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and six hits over four innings.