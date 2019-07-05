Rutherford’s single leads Birmingham to 7-3 win over Pensacola

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Blake Rutherford hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 7-3 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Friday.

The single by Rutherford started the scoring in a four-run inning and gave the Barons a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Luis Robert got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Luis Gonzalez.

Vince Arobio (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Andro Cutura (2-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.