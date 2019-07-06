Sports
Allen’s home run leads El Paso over Salt Lake in 10 innings
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Austin Allen hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lead the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 9-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Friday.
The home run by Allen scored Ty France.
The Chihuahuas scored four runs in the eighth before Salt Lake tied the game 7-7 in the ninth when Taylor Ward hit an RBI single, scoring Roberto Pena.
Allen homered twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.
Phil Maton (2-1) got the win in relief while Luke Bard (1-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Wilfredo Tovar doubled and singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Bees. Brennon Lund tripled and doubled, driving in two runs.
With the win, El Paso improved to 4-2 against Salt Lake this season.
