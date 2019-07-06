Wong, Hulsizer and Heredia lead Rancho Cuca. in win

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Connor Wong, Niko Hulsizer and Starling Heredia each had three hits, as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes beat the Inland Empire 66ers 16-1 on Friday.

Wong tripled and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple. Hulsizer homered, doubled and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Rancho Cuca. went up 4-0 in the second after Deacon Liput hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run home run by Hulsizer.

The Quakes later added two runs in the fourth and 10 in the ninth to put the game away.

Rancho Cuca. southpaw Austin Hamilton (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Travis Herrin (3-3) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

Rancho Cuca. improved to 14-4 against Inland Empire this season.