New York hosts Philadelphia, aims to build on deGrom’s solid showing

Philadelphia Phillies (46-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (39-49, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (8-6, 4.43 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Mets: Noah Syndergaard (5-4, 4.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom pitched seven innings, surrendering two runs on three hits with 10 strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Mets are 20-22 against teams from the NL East. New York is averaging 4.5 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Phillies are 23-21 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .392. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-2. Adam Morgan earned his third victory and Scott Kingery went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Edwin Diaz registered his sixth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .634. Jeff McNeil has 16 hits and is batting .381 over the last 10 games for New York.

Jay Bruce leads the Phillies with 21 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Jean Segura is 12-for-44 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .273 batting average, 6.29 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.59 ERA

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), J.D. Davis: day-to-day (illness), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 60-day IL (elbow), Juan Nicasio: 10-day IL (groin), Pat Neshek: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jerad Eickhoff: 10-day IL (biceps), Seranthony Dominguez: 10-day IL (elbow), Victor Arano: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew McCutchen: 60-day IL (knee).