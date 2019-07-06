Sabathia expected to start for the Yankees against Rays

New York Yankees (57-29, first in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-39, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: CC Sabathia (5-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) Rays: Blake Snell (5-7, 4.87 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rays are 17-17 against AL East teams. Tampa Bay is slugging .423 as a unit. Mike Brosseau leads the club with a .789 slugging percentage, including five extra-base hits.

The Yankees are 29-7 in division matchups. New York has slugged .466, good for third in in the MLB. Gary Sanchez leads the club with a .569 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 24 home runs. The Yankees won the last meeting 8-4. David Hale earned his second victory and Aaron Judge went 2-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for New York. Ryne Stanek took his second loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham leads the Rays with 13 home runs and has 38 RBIs. Yandy Diaz is 8-for-36 with five doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 112 hits and has 63 RBIs. Judge is 11-for-31 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored by two runs

Yankees: 8-2, .308 batting average, 5.77 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Rays Injuries: Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Diego Castillo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (abdomen), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).