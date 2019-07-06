Zimmermann expected to start for the Tigers against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (47-41, third in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (28-55, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Rick Porcello (5-7, 5.07 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-5, 5.36 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

The Tigers are 12-30 in home games. Detroit's team on-base percentage of .290 is last in the MLB. Miguel Cabrera leads the club with an OBP of .365.

The Red Sox are 27-19 in road games. Boston's team on-base percentage of .341 is first in the majors. Xander Bogaerts leads the lineup with an OBP of .382. The Red Sox won the last meeting 9-6. Eduardo Rodriguez earned his ninth victory and Bogaerts went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Ryan Carpenter took his fifth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Castellanos leads the Tigers with eight home runs and is batting .280. Cabrera is 11-for-30 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 45 extra base hits and is batting .295. Rafael Devers has 19 hits and is batting .514 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .324 batting average, 7.28 ERA, outscored by five runs

Tigers Injuries: Spencer Turnbull: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyson Ross: 60-day IL (nerve), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Victor Alcantara: 10-day IL (tooth), JaCoby Jones: 10-day IL (back), Josh Harrison: 60-day IL (hamstring), Grayson Greiner: 10-day IL (back).

Red Sox Injuries: Tyler Thornburg: 10-day IL (hip), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Nathan Eovaldi: 60-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back), Mitch Moreland: 10-day IL (quad).