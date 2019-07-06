Wells, Stewart lead Bowie to 3-1 win over Harrisburg

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Alex Wells tossed a two-hit complete game and DJ Stewart hit a two-run home run, as the Bowie Baysox topped the Harrisburg Senators 3-1 on Saturday.

Wells (7-1) allowed one run while striking out six to get the win.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the first inning. After hitting a single, Luis Garcia advanced to second on an error, went to third on an error, and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tres Barrera.

Bowie answered in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead for good when Stewart homered to bring home Mason McCoy.

The Baysox tacked on another run in the fifth when Stuart Levy hit a solo home run.

Mario Sanchez (6-2) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.