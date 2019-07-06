Bohanek’s run leads St. Lucie to 6-1 win over Daytona

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Cody Bohanek scored on a forceout in the fifth inning, leading the St. Lucie Mets to a 6-1 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Saturday.

Bohanek scored on the play to give the Mets a 2-1 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Matt Winaker and then went to third on a flyout by Manny Rodriguez.

Jacob Zanon doubled and singled, scoring two runs for St. Lucie.

Tony Dibrell (7-4) got the win in relief while Daytona starter Austin Orewiler (5-7) took the loss in the Florida State League game.