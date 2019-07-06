Pena, Taylor lead the way for Fayetteville

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Jeremy Pena doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers beat the Winston-Salem Dash 6-2 on Saturday. The Woodpeckers swept the three-game series with the win.

Chandler Taylor doubled twice with two RBIs for Fayetteville.

Winston-Salem cut the deficit to 3-2 in the fourth after Zach Remillard hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Jameson Fisher.

After Fayetteville added a run in the fifth on a double by Scott Manea, the Woodpeckers added to their lead in the sixth inning when Taylor hit a two-run double.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fayetteville right-hander J.P. France (3-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Konnor Pilkington (1-5) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up three runs and five hits over four innings.