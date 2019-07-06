Watson, Steinmetz carry Lansing to 8-1 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Hunter Steinmetz homered and had two hits, and Troy Watson allowed just four hits over six innings as the Lansing Lugnuts defeated the Lake County Captains 8-1 on Saturday.

Watson (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one while allowing one run.

Trailing 2-0 in the second, Lake County cut into the lead when Ruben Cardenas scored on a groundout.

Lansing answered in the top of the next frame, scoring five runs to extend its lead. The Lugnuts sent 10 men to the plate as Johnny Aiello hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

Juan Mota (2-6) went two innings, allowing seven runs and nine hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out one and walked one.