Lewis hits walk-off double in 11th, Arkansas beats Springfield 2-1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Kyle Lewis had a walk-off double in the 11th inning, as the Arkansas Travelers defeated the Springfield Cardinals 2-1 on Saturday.

Jordan Cowan scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Lewis.

In the top of the second, Springfield took the lead on a double by Yariel Gonzalez that scored Zach Kirtley. Arkansas answered in the fifth inning when Donnie Walton hit an RBI single, driving in Mike Ahmed.

Both Arkansas starter Darren McCaughan and Springfield starter Johan Oviedo delivered strong pitching performances. McCaughan allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He also struck out four and walked three. Oviedo allowed one run and six hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked three.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sam Delaplane (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Roel Ramirez (4-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Lewis doubled and singled twice in the win.

Stranding 13 men on base, the Cardinals did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.

Arkansas improved to 7-3 against Springfield this season.