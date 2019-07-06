Garcia’s double leads Wisconsin to 5-4 win over Beloit

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Gabriel Garcia hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 5-4 win over the Beloit Snappers on Saturday.

The double by Garcia capped a three-run inning and gave the Timber Rattlers a 5-3 lead after Connor McVey hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Beloit cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Max Schuemann.

Chad Whitmer (5-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Josh Reagan (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Schuemann homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Snappers.