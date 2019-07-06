Booker hits walk-off single, Birmingham beats Pensacola 5-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Joel Booker hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Birmingham Barons topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-4 on Saturday.

Alfredo Gonzalez scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The Barons scored three runs in the seventh before Pensacola answered in the next half-inning when Brian Schales hit a two-run home run to tie the game 4-4.

Birmingham starter Tanner Banks allowed one run and four hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked two. Danny Dopico (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Sam Clay (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Blake Rutherford doubled and singled twice in the win.

Travis Blankenhorn homered and singled twice, scoring two runs for the Blue Wahoos.