Avalo’s homer leads Rocky Mountain to 7-2 win over Ogden

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Luis Avalo hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Rocky Mountain Vibes to a 7-2 win over the Ogden Raptors on Saturday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Raptors.

The home run by Avalo capped a four-run inning and gave the Vibes a 4-0 lead after Nick Kahle hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Raptors cut into the deficit in the third inning when Justin Yurchak hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Andy Pages.

The Vibes later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Ernesto Martinez hit an RBI double, while Micah Bello stole home in the sixth.

Rocky Mountain right-hander Michele Vassalotti (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Kevin Malisheski (2-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 11 hits over six innings.