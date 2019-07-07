Batten hits grand slam, leads El Paso over Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Matthew Batten hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to an 8-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Saturday.

The grand slam by Batten scored Aderlin Rodriguez, Michael Gettys, and Esteban Quiroz to give the Chihuahuas a 4-0 lead.

Following the big inning, the Bees cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Brennon Lund hit a solo home run.

The Chihuahuas later added two runs in both the third and ninth innings. In the third, Batten hit a two-run single before he singled to score Rodriguez in the ninth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Wilfredo Tovar and Nick Franklin hit RBI singles in the ninth inning to cut the El Paso lead to 8-6.

El Paso starter Dietrich Enns (9-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Parker Bridwell (4-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up six runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Several Bees chipped in at the plate, as five players had at least two hits. Jose Rojas homered and singled, scoring two runs.

With the win, El Paso improved to 5-2 against Salt Lake this season.