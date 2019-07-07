Seattle hosts Oakland, looks to build on Gonzales’ strong performance

Oakland Athletics (49-41, second in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (39-54, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Daniel Mengden (3-1, 4.67 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Mariners: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Marco Gonzales. Gonzales threw eight innings, surrendering two runs on five hits with six strikeouts against Oakland.

The Mariners are 19-26 against opponents from the AL West. Seattle has hit 158 home runs this season, second in the American League. Daniel Vogelbach leads them with 21, averaging one every 13 at-bats.

The Athletics are 21-22 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 142 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads the team with 21, averaging one every 16 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 21 home runs and has 51 RBIs. Tim Beckham is 6-for-25 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 46 extra base hits and has 52 RBIs. Matt Olson is 12-for-42 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Dan Altavilla: 10-day IL (forearm), Austin Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Mark Canha: day-to-day (back), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).