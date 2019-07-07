Aiello’s walk leads Lansing to 3-2 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Johnny Aiello drew a bases-loaded walk in the ninth inning, leading the Lansing Lugnuts to a 3-2 win over the Lake County Captains on Sunday.

Hunter Steinmetz scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Gabriel Moreno and then went to third on a walk by Ryan Gold.

After Lansing scored two runs in the third inning, Lake County tied the game 2-2 after Quentin Holmes hit an RBI single in the third inning and Makesiondon Kelkboom hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh.

Will McAffer (2-3) got the win in relief while Kellen Rholl (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.