Osborne’s single leads Clinton over Kane County in 10 innings

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Will Banfield scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Clinton LumberKings to a 3-2 win over the Kane County Cougars on Sunday.

Banfield scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

The LumberKings scored one run in the eighth before Kane County tied the game 2-2 in the ninth when Zachery Almond hit a solo home run.

Clinton starter George Soriano allowed one run and two hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked three. Manuel Rodriguez (3-1) got the win in relief while Kai-Wei Lin (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Connor Scott singled twice, also stealing a base in the win. J.D. Osborne singled three times.