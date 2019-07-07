Watson’s home run leads Missoula over Billings in 10 innings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Kevin Watson hit a two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Missoula Osprey to a 9-6 win over the Billings Mustangs on Sunday.

The home run by Watson scored Francis Martinez after he hit an RBI single. The home run came after an RBI single by Martinez that gave the Osprey the lead earlier in the inning.

After Billings' James Free hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh, Missoula tied the game 6-6 in the next half-inning when Dominic Canzone scored on a wild pitch.

Watson homered twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Carson Maxwell homered and doubled, driving in three runs.

Mailon Arroyo (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Ryan Dunne (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Free was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Mustangs.