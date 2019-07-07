Porter leads Burlington to 3-1 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Logan Porter homered and had two hits as the Burlington Royals topped the Danville Braves 3-1 on Sunday.

Burlington started the scoring in the second inning when Porter hit a solo home run and Maikel Garcia hit an RBI double.

After Burlington added a run in the fourth on a home run by David Hollie, the Braves cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Brandon Parker hit an RBI single, scoring Cody Milligan.

Dante Biasi (1-0) got the win in relief while Danville starter Alger Hodgson (0-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Willie Carter singled twice, also stealing a base for the Braves.