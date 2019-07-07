Esplin’s double leads Greenville to 5-2 win over Charleston

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Esplin hit a three-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Greenville Drive to a 5-2 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Sunday.

The double by Esplin, part of a four-run inning, gave the Drive a 3-1 lead before Esplin scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Drive tacked on another run in the eighth when Devlin Granberg hit an RBI single, driving in Esplin.

Greenville right-hander Kevin Biondic (4-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luis Gil (4-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after he allowed four runs on just one hit over five innings.