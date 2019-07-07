Martinez’s double leads Connecticut to 3-2 win over Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) -- Hector Martinez hit a run-scoring double in the eighth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 3-2 win over the Staten Island Yankees on Sunday.

Avery Tuck scored on the play after he reached base on a forceout and advanced to third on a double by Martinez.

Staten Island went up 2-0 early after Everson Pereira hit a solo home run in the first inning and Luis Santos scored on a wild pitch in the third. Connecticut answered in the fifth inning when Corey Joyce hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Ryan Kreidler.

Jake Baker (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rodney Hutchison (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.